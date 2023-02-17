ArtsBuild Seeks Candidates For 2023 Opportunity Fellows Program

ArtsBuild invites college students of all majors and interest areas to apply for the 2023 Opportunity Fellows program.

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program places college students and recent college graduates in a 10-week, part-time (10 hours per week) paid work experience with a local arts organization from May through July 2023.

This summer, college students will have the opportunity to serve the Chattanooga Ballet, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, Dynamo Studios, or SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop as a paid intern.

The program also includes professional development, networking, and community engagement experiences. The work experiences are provided in cooperation with our grant-funded arts organizations, our Community Arts Partners.

ArtsBuild is seeking innovators and forward thinkers as participants in the fellowship program who share in ArtsBuild’s mission to build a stronger community through the arts. Candidates should possess strong communication skills, a willingness to learn, and a desire to work with others in a collaborative setting.

Fellows will receive a $1,500 stipend from ArtsBuild for the duration of the program. Women, people with disabilities, BIPOC and members of other under-represented groups are encouraged to apply. ArtsBuild is accepting applications for the 2023 Opportunity Fellows program until 3:00 p.m. EST on Friday, April 7, 2023.

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellowship is one of the several programs ArtsBuild provides to support arts sector workforce development. Over half of the fellows who have participated have been offered permanent part-time or full-time positions with local arts organizations.

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program is made possible by generous support from Unum and the Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund.

For more information about the program please visit artsbuild.com/programs.