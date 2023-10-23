Chattanooga Community Centers Offer After School Education For Students

The Department of Community Development is focusing on fall programming by offering after-school education for all students in Hamilton County.

Education Programs - 1

Chattanooga community centers welcome each age group of students where they’ll have a safe space to choose from several programs and activities to stimulate their minds after the school bell rings.

“Our youth’s education is the foundation upon which we assist in building their success,” said Don Walker, Interim Administrator for The Department of Community Development. “It’s imperative that we utilize center resources to provide a safe learning environment for all youth participating in community center programming and activities.

17 community centers across the city cumulatively offer over 30 programs and activities, including after-school tutoring, ACT/SAT prep, FAFSA prep, NCAA information, and STEAM. All programs begin from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and vary throughout each center.

High school students can look forward to guidance from center staff and mentors for post-graduation plans like college, trade school, or the workforce. Juniors and seniors can attend Avondale Community Center to receive ACT/SAT prep or Hixson Community Center for FAFSA prep and NCAA student-athlete information.

Eastdale Community Center is one of many centers that offer STEAM programming with a special focus on technology for grade school students. 17 centers have standard tutoring hours with staff for students who need additional help with assigned homework and projects.

After-school educational programs will be offered throughout the fall and spring school year. Contact your nearest community center to receive a schedule of programs for that center. You can also visit our Community Center website and select a community center to access their events and programs calendar.