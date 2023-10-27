Chattanooga Women's Basketball Stars Shine In Preseason Honors

The Southern Conference's Preseason All-Conference Team was announced this week and two Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball players, Raven Thompson and Jada Guinn, earned well-deserved recognition during the league's Media Day luncheon.

This acknowledgment not only underscores the team's past success of winning the Southern Conference last season but also its promising future as the new season approaches and this team ready to turn things up a notch.

Raven Thompson, the reigning SoCon Freshman of the Year and SoCon Tournament MVP, made quite an impression within her debut season, and her skills have not gone unnoticed. Thompson, known for her scoring and rebounding prowess, returns to the Mocs after an outstanding season, where she averaged 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. With her impressive freshman campaign behind her, expectations are high for her sophomore year as she'll undoubtedly be one of the star players for Chattanooga.

Jada Guinn, a recent addition to the Chattanooga squad via the transfer portal, also received Preseason All-Conference honors. Guinn's star shone brightly last season when she was named the OVC Tournament MVP, helping Tennessee Tech secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Her arrival at Chattanooga adds an exciting dynamic to the team, and everyone is eager with enthusiasm to see what she can contribute to this team in the upcoming season.

Chattanooga's women's basketball program is riding a wave of success, and the preseason accolades reflect that. The Mocs, who are the defending Southern Conference Tournament champions, were not only well-represented in the Preseason All-Conference Team but were also favored in the SoCon Preseason Media Poll.

The team was selected to finish first in the conference, which speaks volumes about their potential to dominate once again. In the Preseason Coaches Poll, they were picked to finish second, showcasing their wide recognition and high expectations from all involved with women's college basketball.

The accolades are not only a testament to the players' hard work and talent but also to the leadership of Head Coach Shawn Poppie. In his inaugural season with the team in 2022-23, Poppie led UTC to a commendable 20-13 record (9-5 in SoCon), and his influence on the team's success has been evident.

Excitement is building as the Mocs gear up to tip off the season on Monday, November 6, with a game against King University at 11 a.m. ET at the McKenzie Arena. Fans eager to catch a glimpse of the team before the season opener can attend the team's annual Boo & Gold preseason Halloween Event hosted at the Roundhouse on Monday, October 30. The event will be an exciting sneak peek at what promises to be an electrifying season for Chattanooga women's basketball.

SOCON PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Rachael Rose, Wofford – G, Jr. (Preseason Player of the Year)

Enjulina Gonzalez, Mercer – G, So.

Kendall Folley, ETSU – G, Jr.

Raven Thompson, Chattanooga – F, So.

Tate Walters, Furman – G, R-Jr.

Nevaeh Brown, ETSU – G, Jr.

Masyn Marchbanks, Samford – G, So.

Jada Guinn, Chattanooga – G, Gr.

Isys Grady, UNCG – G/F, Jr.

Mya Love, Western Carolina – G, Sr.

SOCON PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

Team – Total Points (First-Place Votes)

Chattanooga – 88 pts (5) ETSU – 85 pts (5) Wofford – 84 pts (3) Mercer – 68 pts Samford – 43 pts UNCG – 42 pts Furman – 37 pts Western Carolina – 21 pts

SOCON PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Team – Total Points (First-Place Votes)

ETSU – 39 pts (4) Chattanooga – 38 pts (2) Mercer – 31 pts (1) Wofford – 26 pts Furman – 20 pts UNCG – 19 pts Samford – 17 pts Western Carolina – 6 pts