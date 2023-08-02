HCS Celebrates The 6th Annual Back To School Bash Saturday At The Tennessee Riverpark

To celebrate and kick off the new school year, Hamilton County Schools is hosting our 6th annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 5.

This year’s Back to School Bash has a new home at the Tennessee Riverpark and will go from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

“The Back to School Bash is a great opportunity to mark the new school year with our families and community while also helping ensure students are First Day Ready,” said HCS Superintendent Robertson. “In Hamilton County, we believe that being connected to high-speed broadband is an important part of being ready for school, so it’s exciting to be able to celebrate HCS EdConnect at this year’s Back to School Bash.”

The annual Back to School Bash furthers the district’s commitment to ensuring every community is served. Families attending the Back to School Bash will have the opportunity to participate in many activities throughout the day and learn about important community resources such as:

Learning & Fun: learning activities and resources with HCS educators and community partners; an interactive art exhibit; fun STEM activities; face painting; and so much more!

learning activities and resources with HCS educators and community partners; an interactive art exhibit; fun STEM activities; face painting; and so much more! Health & Wellness: The Health Department will be able to print vaccination records; BlueCare Tennessee will be offering well check screenings for students who are BlueCare members; health resources for families; therapy dogs on site; and sports activities.

The Health Department will be able to print vaccination records; BlueCare Tennessee will be offering well check screenings for students who are BlueCare members; health resources for families; therapy dogs on site; and sports activities. Resources: There will be many community resources for families available at the event from free WIFI for eligible families through HCS EdConnect, powered by EPB; energy assistance programs; and even job opportunities.

There will be many community resources for families available at the event from free WIFI for eligible families through HCS EdConnect, powered by EPB; energy assistance programs; and even job opportunities. Food: free snacks and meals for families while supplies last; food trucks will also be there to add to the delicious food options.

The event will also include an HCS EdConnect press conference beginning at 10:30 a.m., with a joint proclamation from the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, including remarks from Superintendent Justin Robertson, Mayor Tim Kelly, Deputy Mayor Tucker McClendon, and families participating in HCS EdConnect.