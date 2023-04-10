Kindergarten Online Registration For Hamilton County Schools Now Open

Hamilton County Schools’ online registration for kindergarten opens Monday, April 10, and will continue through Friday, April 14. Families can access kindergarten registration on the district website at Students Brand New to HCS - Grades K-12 - Hamilton County Schools.

Families will need the following documents to complete the registration process:

Tennessee School Immunization and Physical Form or Medical/Religious Exemption from Immunizations

A copy of the child’s birth certificate or officially acceptable evidence of the date of birth (recommended but not required for enrollment)

Two documents proving residency within the school zone (choose two from below dated within the last 30 days): Lease, mortgage, or deed, Utility bill (water, electric, gas, cable), Insurance document (medical, home, auto, life). Government document showing address (IRS, SS), or Current bank statement or employment check stub

Additional documents provided to the school if applicable:

Proof of court-ordered custody of a child living with a divorced parent, custodian, or legal guardian

A photo ID of the parent, custodian, or legal guardian

Families who would like to register in person or need assistance, may visit their student’s zoned school location to complete the registration process; dates and times available for each school location can be found on the district website here. Children must be five years of age on or before August 15, 2023, to be eligible for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year.

Please visit the school zone finder to verify your student’s zoned school.