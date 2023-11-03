The SoCon Football Championship To Be Determined At Finley Stadium On Saturday

The Southern Conference Championship game is almost upon us, and it promises to be an electrifying clash between the 13th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs and the 2nd-ranked Furman Paladins.

This matchup, scheduled for Saturday at Finley Stadium, carries immense significance for both teams. The victor not only secures at least a share of the league title but also earns the coveted automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. It would be the eighth for the Mocs, the first since 2015, or the 15th for the Paladins, the first since 2018.

For the Chattanooga Mocs, this game is crucial for a program that has had such high expectations in recent years and has failed to live up to them. This game could be a career-defining moment for head coach, Rusty Wright in his tenure as coach.

Running back Gino Appleberry encapsulated the sentiment perfectly when he stated, "When you come to a program like Chattanooga, you don't want to be average. You want to be the best. You want to leave a legacy." Appleberry's philosophy resonates with the entire team, reflecting their aspiration to elevate the program and create a lasting impact.

On the other side, Furman is equally motivated to clinch the championship and prove their mettle. This matchup is the culmination of a season's worth of dedication and hard work, and both teams are poised for a fierce battle.

The stage for this showdown is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. While the day is mostly about the game it's not just about football, though. It's a day filled with festivities at Finley Stadium. Senior Day, Band Day, and most importantly, it's Military Appreciation & Salute to Heroes Day, where all active and veteran military personnel, as well as first responders, receive a free general admission ticket as a token of gratitude for their service.

This contest between Chattanooga and Furman marks the 53rd meeting in their history, with Furman holding a series lead of 31-21. The last time these teams faced off, Furman emerged victorious with a 24-20 win. The game holds extra significance for Chattanooga, as it's their highest-ranked opponent since 2019.

In the lead-up to the game, several noteworthy statistics and records add to the excitement. A win for Chattanooga would make Coach Rusty Wright the fastest to reach 30 coaching wins. The Mocs' offense has been potent, averaging 6.17 yards per play. The team's impressive performance in the red zone is another highlight, ranking among the best in the country.

With a robust offense and a defense that excels in sacks, the Chattanooga Mocs are ready to take on the Furman Paladins in this championship game, vying for their place in the FCS Playoffs and striving to etch their names in the annals of the program's history. This matchup promises football fans an afternoon of high-intensity action and a chance to witness potentially something very special for Chattanooga.