Acting Legend Alan Cumming To Headline ArtsBuild's “InterMission” Inaugural Fundraising Event

Star of stage and screen Alan Cumming will be the featured guest at InterMission, a fundraising event and celebration of Chattanooga’s arts community, benefiting ArtsBuild's support of community arts organizations and programming as well as field trips for Hamilton County Schools’ students, and honoring the recipients of this year’s Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award.

The inaugural event will be held on Thursday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. at the Roland Hayes Concert Hall on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“InterMission is an opportunity for us to pause and celebrate the richness and variety of our city’s creative community,” says Marcus McKamey, Chair of the ArtsBuild Board of Directors. “We are so excited to welcome Alan Cumming to Chattanooga for the first time and look forward to joining with him to honor this year’s Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award winners. If you love the arts, you will not want to miss this unforgettable evening.”

The annual Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts in Chattanooga and who are actively engaged in the cultural life of our community — “Arts Builders” who exemplify ArtsBuild’s mission to build a stronger community through the arts as demonstrated by their significant contributions to the arts and their leadership. Nominations will open on June 5, when InterMission tickets go on sale to the public.

InterMission is chaired by Dr. Quincy Jenkins and Miles Huff and sponsored by TVA; additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

Visit ArtsBuild.com/intermission to join the pre-sale interest list.

Alan Cumming is beyond eclectic. Time Magazine has called him one of the three most fun people in show business. He is a two-time Tony Award winner and the author of six books including a New York Times #1 bestselling memoir, performs in concert regularly in halls around the world and co-owns his own, eponymous cabaret bar Club Cumming, a home for “all ages, all genders, all colors, all sexualities, where kindness is all and anything could happen!”

Currently, Alan is the host of the new reality TV game show series The Traitors on Peacock and stars in the musical comedy television series Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+. He has also teamed up with Ari Shapiro (NPR’s All Things Considered and Pink Martini) in a live performance of songs and tall tales titled Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret.

ArtsBuild's mission is to build a stronger community through the arts. Founded in Chattanooga in 1969, the organization has invested more than $78 million into the city’s arts community.