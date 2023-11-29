Area 61 Gallery Celebrates First Friday With Tiny Art, Giftables, Holiday Cheer, Art Classes & More

Join Area 61 Gallery for First Friday December from 6-8 pm featuring tiny art originals, hand-made giftables, and more by featured artist Emily Boyd.

They've added new original pieces from Emily and all of their artists since last month's First Friday. In addition, several have reproduced their original works on ornaments, jewelry, calendars and art prints which are perfect for unique small gifts and stocking stuffers.

Drop in between 6-8 pm to mix and mingle with our artists – browse, shop, and soak up the holiday cheer.

Local artist Rick Sanders is also an art teacher in the Hamilton County school system. And this month, he is offering three art classes open to anyone.

He used to travel around the southeast during his teaching breaks hosting a drawing class that he developed based on the power of observation, using the eyes, not the brain.

He insists that "I Can Teach Anyone to Paint Realistically in 45 Minutes". Though many are skeptical at first, he says he's had 100% success and everyone has a good time.

So, Area 61 recruited him to dedicate some of his teacher's December break to lead three of these classes to inspire creativity and holiday cheer. The cost is $12 per person (includes supplies) and space is limited to 10 people per class.

Sunday, December 17th, 4 pm – Click here for the Facebook event for this class date & time.

for the Facebook event for this class date & time. Sunday, December 17th, 6 pm – Click here for the Facebook event for this class date & time.

for the Facebook event for this class date & time. Thursday, December 28th, 6pm – Click here for the Facebook event for this class date & time.

To reserve your space in a class, call Keeli Crewe at Area 61 Gallery, (423) 648-9367.

Leave a voicemail, including your full name, preferred class date and time, and your phone number. Keeli will call or text you back if space is available and confirm you are booked (or not). Follow the linked Facebook events per date and time above for updates via the discussion tabs and "class is full" notifications. Once confirmed, bring $12 cash to the class (PayPal & Venmo area available).

Accept the challenge, keep an open mind and have some fun.

Area 61 Gallery is located downtown at 721 Broad Street, Suite 100 (black awning left of the Tivoli Theatre). Learn more at area61gallery.com