Area 61 Gallery Hosting Free First Friday Meet The Artists Event

"First Friday" is a nationally recognized public event originally organized by cities to promote various networking events in neighborhoods and among communities.

First Friday is this Friday and Area 61 Gallery will host their monthly First Friday Open House from 6-8 pm. Mix & mingle with their local gallery artists and see the latest works delivered fresh from their studios.

The arts, especially art galleries, adopted the concept early on as a way for the community to connect with their local artists in their studios and through local art gallery openings.

Chattanooga adopted the First Friday concept as a unified art gallery art walk (or crawl for galleries scattered around town) in 2014 in coordination with the Association for Visual Arts (AVA).

Participating local galleries extend their hours until early evening with open house events or opening receptions for new exhibits.

Gallery owners, Keeli and David Crewe, add that it is a monthly opportunity to get to know the artists, learn about their work process, and it's become a social gathering among the local art-loving community.

The gallery often opens new featured artist exhibits during First Friday. The Featured Artist Show for June & July is "School's Out For Summer" presenting new collage and paintings by local artist Mike Holsomback.

Mike is on summer break from his career as an art professor of drawing and painting in the fine arts department at Chattanooga State Community College.

Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street (to the left of the Tivoli Theatre in the Maclellan Building). The gallery hosts the work of over 30 local professional artists and craftsman and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

Regular gallery hours are Noon to 6 pm Thursday through Monday and are extended on from 6 to 8 pm the First Friday of each month.

