Area 61 Gallery Is Celebrating The First, First Friday Of 2024 With A Free Public Reception

Stop by Area 61 Gallery for First Friday January, this Friday, January 5th, from 6-8 pm and toast to 2024 with the local artists who are all part of the downtown gallery.

If you are an art lover, there are plenty of new pieces to spend your holiday gift cash on and everyone is welcome to browse and mingle with the artists to learn about their work and process.

And First Friday January only, a "Flash Sale" – 25% off on all Art Jewelry by Jeff Fulkerson during the open house event.

Drop in between 6-8 pm for more New Year's Cheer.

Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street, Suite 100 (black awning left of the Tivoli Theatre). Learn more online at area61gallery.com