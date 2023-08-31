Area 61 Gallery Showcases Artists Barbara Brogdon And Roxanne Fulkerson This September

The newly reopened Area 61 Gallery will feature two fantastic artists for the month of September with a First Friday celebration to showcase the works of Barbara Brogdon and Roxanne Fulkerson.

Brogdon and Fulkerson were originally scheduled to be featured individually for the spring months, but now Area 61 is doubling them up and believes that everyone will love the double-impact that they've delivered. Barbara continues to add paintings to her ever-growing National Park Series, and Roxanne has a new collection titled "Paradise".

"Our family has always enjoyed our National Parks," Barbara shares. "But in the last ten years, I’ve intentionally planned vacations to new Parks to enjoy nature, and to add the experiences to my landscape painting portfolio. This show features my landscape paintings from the last few years and includes the parks that we visited, most since the 2020 pandemic."

Roxanne recently moved into a new studio and found new inspiration for her "Paradise" collection.

"The rustle of bedroom curtains as trade winds lull a dreamer to sleep. The sound of the ocean's roar on a sunny beach. These are idyllic images of paradise," she explains. "Painting to create calming and peaceful places brings me peace. I often use photos to start the creative process. Most often, I see something unexpected in the piece as it begins to cry out a desire to go its own way. I willingly oblige."

"These two strong and beautiful women have learned to live in the present, savor the moments and flow with where life takes them," says gallery owner Keeli Crewe. "Take this opportunity to meet them and share in their creative journey."

Visit the First Friday celebration from 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, located at 721 Broad Street just to the left of the historic Tivoli Theatre.

Regular Gallery hours are Noon-6 pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday.

For more about Area 61 Gallery, please visit area61gallery.com