Artists Announced For Rossville Blvd. Corridor Art And Climate Project

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce the local artists selected to work on the Chattanooga Art + Climate Project, an 18-month effort to engage local and nationally recognized artists around issues of climate affecting the Rossville Boulevard Corridor.

Artists will work with community members to create works of art addressing and educating the public about flooding and heat islands. All the artists have connections to the Corridor.

The three local artists selected for the Rossville Blvd. projects are:

Aubrey Charnell – A classically trained figurative sculptor specializing in the human figure using clay cast into bronze, resin, or plaster. Get more info at singulart.com/en/artist/aubrey-charnell-21179

– A classically trained figurative sculptor specializing in the human figure using clay cast into bronze, resin, or plaster. Get more info at Chase Guajardo – A ceramic artist and printmaker who specializes in the Mexican folk art of Alebrijes. The textured animals she creates are, from her perspective, friendly protectors of areas that need protecting. Get more info at guajardochase.wixsite.com/mysite

– A ceramic artist and printmaker who specializes in the Mexican folk art of Alebrijes. The textured animals she creates are, from her perspective, friendly protectors of areas that need protecting. Get more info at Andy Ramirez – His work exists in the space of digital photography, the style of which relies on the manipulation of light and focus. He captures a moment and keeps the editing to a minimum and pushes and pulls the subject from the background and creates a three-dimensional effect that gives his work its signature look. Get more info at andyramirezphotography.com

Three national artists are being considered for the project, and they will visit Chattanooga in late June to interview and present their ideas to the community. They are:

Xavier Cortada – A Miami-based social practitioner and artist who has used the power of art to engage communities in creative problem-solving. Get more info at cortada.com

– A Miami-based social practitioner and artist who has used the power of art to engage communities in creative problem-solving. Get more info at Adam Frelin – Throughout his 25-year career creating artwork for outdoor locations and public places, he has had substantial experience collaborating with architects, designers, and engineers. Several of his projects have involved extensive outreach components to ensure that the greatest number of voices and opinions are heard. Get more info at www.adamfrelin.com

– Throughout his 25-year career creating artwork for outdoor locations and public places, he has had substantial experience collaborating with architects, designers, and engineers. Several of his projects have involved extensive outreach components to ensure that the greatest number of voices and opinions are heard. Get more info at Laila Islam & Amber Art and Design – Amber Art and Design is an artist team made up of individuals who value the connection that public art can bring to people. Get more info at amberartanddesign.com/about/

The public is invited to follow ArtsBuild on social media and subscribe to the ArtsWire newsletter at www.artsbuild.com to be informed of the artists’ community presentations and other engagement activities of the project.