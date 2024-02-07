ArtsBuild Announces Local Recipients Of The 2024 Equity Grants For Individual Artists

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce the eight local artists receiving awards from the 2024 Equity Grants for Individual Artists program.

They are Hiliary Blalock, Gabrieli Garcia, Briah Gober, Rita Lorraine Hubbard, Keelah Jackson, Jazmine LeBlanc, Iantha Newton, and LaSha’ Rockymore-Mitchell.

The Equity Grants program was designed to provide more equitable grant funding in our community. Since 2021 the program has awarded $200,000 in total to 24 artists who live and work in Hamilton County. The latest round of grants was eligible for BIPOC women artists in Hamilton County.

Grant funding was available in three categories: Artist Works, Equipment, and Professional Development. The Equity Grants program is made possible with gifts from individual donors, Lyndhurst Foundation, and Benwood Foundation. ArtsBuild is currently fundraising for an additional round of grants in 2024 that will be eligible for Hamilton County artists with disabilities.

The amount of ArtsBuild grant funding that was awarded to BIPOC-led or BIPOC-serving organizations surpassed 20% last year. It is a strategic priority that ArtsBuild funding reflects the demographics of the geographic area we serve. The goals for the Equity Grants program include:

Making arts funding more equitable in our community by creating access to resources for diverse artists in Hamilton County.

Providing support to established and emerging artists.

Broadening the types of artists supported in the community.

Ensuring the distribution of financial and capacity-building resources to underserved communities.

Hiliary Blalock – The pandemic gave Hiliary Blalock the time and space to start painting and exploring her love of the arts. With this grant funding, Hiliary plans to take professional development workshops through Townsend Atelier (Chattanooga), John C. Campbell Folk School (North Carolina), and Ignis Glass Studio (Chattanooga), with a goal of holding a local exhibition.

Gabrieli Garcia – Gabrieli Garcia is an American interdisciplinary artist currently pursuing a BFA in Sculpture. She explores themes of rejection and discomfort through the human form. Working with a diverse range of materials including metal, silicone, fibers, projection mapping, and woodworking, Gabrieli’s creations embody a fusion of textures and mediums. With this grant funding, Gabrieli will begin the process of making life-size silicone bodies that embody themes of sexualization, societal constraints, and ever-shifting beauty standards.

Briah Gober – Briah Gober is an African American multidisciplinary artist who captures moments in time with instant film photography. With this grant funding, Briah will be investing in an Aura Camera 6000 to take aura photos in the community at her art studio, pop ups, markets, and other events. It will help to foster her existing community and create a broader community through connection, auras, and storytelling.

Rita Lorraine Hubbard – Rita Lorraine Hubbard is an African American author and Black History researcher who is passionate about sharing stories of unsung heroes. She is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators and StorytellerAcademy.com, and her children’s books have won awards like the Texas Bluebonnet and the Crystal Kite. With this grant funding, Rita will research the 44th USCT, an African American Civil War regiment based in Chattanooga and will weave their skirmishes and contributions into a historical fiction novel for middle grades and teens.

Keelah Jackson – Keelah Jackson, also known as "The Mastercreative," is an award-winning writer, educator, singer/songwriter, mixed-media artist, model, actress, voice-over talent, and motivational speaker based in Chattanooga. She has been a mixed-media artist since childhood and uses her gifts to make the world a better place. With this grant funding, Keelah will publish her first book. To learn more about her work, visit www.keelahjackson.com.

Jazmine LeBlanc – Jazmine LeBlanc is a Chattanooga-based storyteller and visual artist who brings stories to life through captivating narratives and creative interactive visuals. With this grant funding, Jazmine will be working on intergenerational storytelling, highlighting, and preserving stories of Black Appalachia.

Iantha Newton – Iantha Newton has been engaged in art making for 25+ years. She comes from a large family of siblings with genetic art ability and exposure to creating art, leading Iantha to become a professional artist. With this grant funding, Iantha will create two large scale paintings on canvas in acrylics. At least one of the paintings will be on exhibit at Memorial Hospital with hopes of exhibiting in other locations as well.

LaSha’ Rockymore-Mitchell – LaSha’ Rockymore-Mitchell is a Chattanooga native and community creative strategist. Working with over 250 creatives over the southern region, she has developed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization called Music, Fashion, and Arts Foundation where they provide education through entertainment. With this grant funding, LaSha’ will utilize funds to buy equipment for shows to reduce rental costs, and to support a creative lineup for Chattanooga’s 4th Annual Music, Fashion, and Arts Festival.

For more information about the Equity Grants for Individual Artists and additional ArtsBuild grants, contact Melissa Astin, Manager of Grants and Community Engagement, at melissa@artsbuild.com or visit www.artsbuild.com/grant-making.