ArtsBuild Hosts Annual Art Supply Drive To Benefit The Soddy-Daisy Community Library

ArtsBuild is hosting its annual art supply drive this year for the benefit of furnishing supplies for the Soddy-Daisy Community Library programming.

“ArtsBuild is pleased to offer support for a project like this because we believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience or create art,” says ArtsBuild President James McKissic.

Donors interested in supporting this project can purchase items directly from an Amazon Gift Registry created for the project.

Art supply donations will be accepted through January 31, 2024. In-person donations will be accepted Monday-Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at ArtsBuild, 301 E. 11th St., 2nd Floor, Chattanooga, 37403.

For questions about the project or how to access and purchase items on the registry through Amazon, email amy@artsbuild.com.

The public is also invited to support the arts in Chattanooga-Hamilton County by contributing to the ArtsBuild 2023 Annual Campaign which ends December 31. The generosity of donors allows ArtsBuild to fulfill its mission through programs such as Imagine!, which provides free field trips to experience the arts for more than 13,000 Hamilton County Schools students in grades K-5.

Become a donor today with a one-time or recurring gift at artsbuild.com/donate.