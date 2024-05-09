ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute

ArtsBuild has opened applications for the 2024-2025 Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute class.

Professionals from all sectors in the Chattanooga area are encouraged to apply, including business leaders, local government professionals, nonprofit executives, educators, artists, and arts administrators.

Anyone interested in applying for the Institute can submit their application here: https://bit.ly/HALI2024. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 14, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

Launched in 2005 in memory of long-time ArtsBuild board member and arts advocate A. William Holmberg, Jr., the annual Institute offers behind-the-scenes site visits to cultural and educational institutions, case studies of arts agencies, panel discussions with community leaders about current issues facing the arts community, and a unique forum for pursuing shared goals among arts leaders, business leaders, educators, and philanthropic foundations.

"One of our goals at ArtsBuild is to continue building future generations of arts leaders and patrons. This program does that and honors the legacy of Mr. Holmberg,” says ArtsBuild President James McKissic.

The local nonprofit arts and culture sector has a $191 million impact on Hamilton County’s economy, and the Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute allows participants to get an inside look at the arts sector and learn about the financial and social impacts of the arts on our City and County.

The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute is designed for residents of the greater Chattanooga area who share a passion for advancing and engaging with the arts in our community. Program participants are provided networking opportunities that strengthen individual talents and skills needed to serve as volunteers, board members and fundraisers.

For more information about the Institute, contact Jules Jackson, Programs Assistant, at jules@artsbuild.com.