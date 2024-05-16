ArtsBuild To Receive $25,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000.

This grant will support an increase in the number of Community Cultural Connections grants ArtsBuild can offer in the upcoming fiscal year.

In total, the NEA will award 1,135 Grants for Arts Projects across the country --- totaling more than $37 million as part of its second round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“Projects like ArtsBuild’s Community Cultural Connections Grants exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities—all through the arts,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD.

“So many aspects of our communities such as cultural vitality, health and wellbeing, infrastructure, and the economy are advanced and improved through investments in art and design, and the National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring people across the country benefit.”

Community Cultural Connections grants began in 2012 in response to Chattanooga’s city-wide cultural plan Imagine Chattanooga 20/20. The goal of this grant program is to make arts and culture more accessible to underserved populations, inclusive of geographic area, ethnicity, age and individuals with disabilities.

“Our local nonprofit arts and culture sector contributes more than $191 million dollars to Chattanooga and Hamilton County’s economy each year, with support from the NEA,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild.

“ArtsBuild is able to do even more to offer financial support to arts projects and artists throughout the region, which grows our economy and makes our region a great place to live, work, create, and play.”

For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

To learn more about programs offered by ArtsBuild and the nonprofit’s impact in the Greater Chattanooga area, visit www.artsbuild.com