Association for Visual Arts Announces Their Annual All Member Salon Show

Each year, AVA hosts an annual All Member Salon show to celebrate and highlight the work of their wide array of talented member artists from both Chattanooga and the surrounding region.

This year’s showcase will feature 187 works of art from 98 artists, including a variety of media, including painting, digital work, photography, jewelry, and sculpture, that will all be displayed in the 17th century French Salon style (wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling).

The exhibit will open to the public on Wednesday, November 30th during normal gallery hours. Additionally, a celebratory end-of-year reception will be held on Thursday evening, December 1st, from 6-9 PM which will be free and open to the public, as well.

The exhibition will be open November 30 and will remain on view for 3 WEEKS ONLY, closing on December 23. For more information about the exhibit, visit the main AVA website at www.avarts.org

Additionally, after a short hiatus, AVA has relaunched a brand new and up-to-date directory of their member artists, both local and regional.

The directory is a great resource for businesses, collectors or anyone who is interested in learning more about Chattanooga’s wide array of talented visual artists. The directory is broken down by media categories and links directly to artists’ websites (for those who have them).

AVA’s website also features a nearly comprehensive directory of Visual Art resources. The directory includes everything from galleries and museums to framing and art supply stores, various sundry services, appraisal offices, and community arts organizations around the city.

This Chattanooga Art Guide also features a link to Chattanooga Tourism Company’s “Experience Art Map.” Directory entries include business hours, addresses and links to websites for each entry and will be updated periodically.

Both the Member Artist Directory and the Chattanooga Art Guide can be found on AVA’s website under the Directories tab of the main drop-down menu.