Association For Visual Arts Announces Traveling Wilderness Photography Foundation Exhibit

The Association for Visual Arts is proud to present "Nature's Generosity", a traveling exhibition presented by the Wilderness Photography Foundation.

The invitational Nature’s Generosity Exhibition is represented by 46 top-tier nature photographers. Ninety works showcasing the beauty and diversity of nature, plant and animal life is the subject.

An environmental Fine Art Photography theme to further raise awareness is the primary goal with a secondary goal of creating a venue for the cultivation of new talent, visions and perspectives toward reducing the continual destruction of natural habitat.

The Wilderness Photography Foundation is a group dedicated to promoting environmental conservation through the art of nature photography. They believe that photography can not only record the beauty of countless ecosystems in peril but also motivate public involvement in protecting these fragile spaces.

They believe that a common sense approach can help directly increase awareness and further impact a complacent society by utilizing the visual power of photography to comprehend the importance of preserving valuable ecosystems.

Exposure to stunning, natural imagery will inspire a more personally motivated commitment toward collectively encouraging action to maintain and protect threatened wild places. Photography is the contribution of choice through which to remind everyone that we all share in the intelligent management of our natural world.

The exhibit will be on display at the AVA Gallery on Frazier Avenue in the North Shore now through April 17, with an opening reception on Saturday, March 2nd from 3 to 6pm

Learn more about AVA at https://www.avarts.org