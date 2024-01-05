AVA Announces First Exhibit of 2024 Featuring Artists Judith Mogul And Tom Farnam

The Association For Visual Arts is pleased to unveil the new exhibit OUTSIDE | INSIDE Judith Mogul | Tom Farnam, which brings together the work of two artists who have made significant contributions to the local and regional arts community through their unique and compelling paintings and multimedia works.

Untitled design - 2

Working side by side for 35 years, they have created a critical discourse that has been vital to their artistic survival and significant to their development as artists. Sharing commonalities as husband and wife, their art has striking consonances. At the same time, their styles and iconographies have developed in such ways that suit their individual personas.

Exhibiting their work together creates a fascinating synergy. While Mogul is drawn to the landscape and natural world as stimulus and reference, Farnam turns to the internal landscape of his own psyche and formal concerns of painting. The juxtaposition of these two bodies of work offers an opportunity for stylistic analysis as well as appreciation of the mutual drive of both artists to pursue their art and support each other in the process.

The opening reception is Wednesday, January 10th from 6-9 PM at AVA’s gallery location at 30 Frazier Avenue on the Northshore. The show will run through February 23rd, 2024, and features paintings, drawings and multimedia works from both artists.

For more information about the AVA and our Exhibition Schedule, visit the main AVA website at www.avarts.org, or contact the AVA main office at (423) 265-4282.