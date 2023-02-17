AVA Announces Two New Exhibits: Scenic City Views & Beyond The Surface

The Association for Visual Arts announces two new exhibits: Scenic City Views in the Main Gallery and Beyond the Surface: The 2023 Feinstein Scholarship Exhibit in the Landis Education Gallery.

The exhibits will be on display from Friday, February 24th through Friday, April 7th, with a public reception on Friday, February 24th from 6 to 9 PM.

Scenic City Views

The City of Chattanooga and the surrounding Hamilton County each have a dynamic and complicated history. Over the centuries this area has served as the site of settlements of various Native American cultures until the tragic removal of the Cherokee during the Trail of Tears, a train and logistics hub through to the Southeast, a decisive Civil War battlefield, an ever-changing landscape as a result of TVA development, Civil Rights demonstrations and sit-ins, growing and changing communities from valleys up to mountaintops, industry and intense pollution, incredible natural beauty and tourism, as well as many forms of music, arts, language and culture.

For this exhibit, artists were invited to submit works that explore, document or depict different aspects of Chattanooga’s landscape, communities, history and people as well as day-to-day life in the Scenic City and surrounding Hamilton County.

This group exhibit will feature over 40 works in a variety of media, from photography, painting and illustration to sculpture and mosaic and will take place in AVA’s Main Gallery.

Artists featured in this exhibition:

Jerry Allen

Amanda Brazier

Maggie Callahan

Matthew Cook

Ashley Cortes

Linda Coulter

Darcie Denton

Darron DeSantis

Alfred Clyde Dodson III

D. W. Gram

Carolann Haggard

Lupina Poi Haney

Billy Hargiss

Lisa Houser

Robin Howe

Faye Ives

Ann Jackson

Michael McCallie

Savannah McMahan

Carina Miller

Suzanne Suggs Mortimer

Jeffrey Morton

Ruth Pearl

Victoria Pearmain

Adrienne Powell

Connie Roberts

Rick Sanders

David Spiller

Melanie Mitchell Tucker

Delaine Wendling

Heidi Wilson

Beyond the Surface: The 2023 Feinstein Scholarship Exhibition

Partnering with the ICA Chattanooga and UTC Department of Art, AVA is pleased to host this year’s Feinstein Scholarship Exhibition, featuring work from two current UTC art students, Joseph Goodman (BFA 2024, Photography & Media Art) and Savannah Hodges (BFA 2023, Sculpture), who are the current awardees of the Lillian B. Feinstein Scholarship.

Each year the Lillian B. Feinstein Scholarship is awarded to two outstanding Art majors, one studying at the upper division and one at the lower division. Named after the late Mrs. Feinstein, who was a noted sculptor in this region, this award is voted on by the faculty of the Art Department and, as such, is indicative of the highest level of performance in studio production in the department.

This year, Goodman and Hodges created new individual bodies of work that both respond to texture and surface in their practices. This exhibit will be on view in AVA’s Landis Education Gallery.

The Association for Visual Arts is located at 30 Frazier Avenue, Suite A, in the North Shore. Gallery Hours are Sundays, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 12-5 PM, Fridays & Saturdays, 12-6 PM Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Learn more at www.avarts.org