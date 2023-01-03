AVA Gallery Welcomes New Exhibit "Generation Next: Teaching The Future"

The Association for Visual Arts is proud to welcome their latest exhibit, Generation Next: Teaching the Future, an exhibit of Professor Mike Holsomback and his students, both past and present.

Professor Mike Holsomback is a well-known artist and art department faculty member at Chattanooga State Community College, where for over three decades he has been teaching drawing and painting to the future generations of artists in the Chattanooga area.

The young men and women included in this exhibition are all accomplished professional artists who have been mentored by professor Holsomback to various degrees. Many have achieved advanced degrees becoming teachers themselves.

All continue to work in the region and illuminate and enlighten the world with their artwork. This exhibit highlights a collection of work from Holsomback himself as well as select works from many well known former students and recent classroom work from current students at Chattanooga State.

This exhibit will open with a public reception on Wednesday, January 11th from 6-9 PM. It will occupy both our Main and Landis Education Galleries and run through February 17th, 2023 during normal gallery hours.

Artists featured in the exhibit:

Former Students:

Damien Crisp

Amy Davenport

Holly Donaldson

Matthew Dutton

Shawn Hiser

Jerett Offett

Eric Keller

Brad Reagan

Mark Bradley Shoup

Grace Wright

Hillary McWilliams Roden

Current Students:

Vivian Acuff

Dorsey Thompson

Crystal Smith Gordon

Sarah Reagan

Hannah Hall

Ashton Clutter

The Association for Visual Arts gallery is located at 30 Frazier Avenue on the North Shore. learn more at www.avarts.org

Gallery Hours: Sundays, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 12-5 PM, Fridays & Saturdays, 12-6 PM Closed Mondays and Tuesdays