Barking Legs To Present Cultural Cross Ties Art Installation At The Chattanooga Airport

Barking Legs, in partnership with Sister Cities, will present the opening of the Cultural Cross Ties art installation at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport on December 15, 2022, from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

This project features four Chattanooga artists, four artists from our sister city of Giv’atayim, Israel, two local installation artists, and two regional filmmakers.

The purpose of Cultural Cross Ties is to create global conversations that foster connections and relationships. The final outcome is social innovation and collaborative art projects that elicit movement towards world peace. In this project, artists illuminate disinvested and dominant neighborhoods displaying multiple facets of our shared experience: young, old, Black, white, Jewish, Latino, nonbinary, male, female, and of varying belief systems and languages.

On December 15 at 4 p.m., we will unveil the art installation created by this CCT cohort at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport baggage claim terminal and take questions from those in attendance. CCT Israeli artists who are available will virtually be in attendance to speak more about their involvement and what this project has meant to them and their art practice.

This event is open to the public, and each guest will receive sparkling cider and a goodie bag to celebrate the first of what we hope will be an inspiring long-term series.

Collective art leads to understanding, and understanding leads to world peace. Let’s celebrate this small step toward a huge goal.

Barking Legs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the work of contemporary performing artists in the Southeast and beyond + serves the community through outreach programs, arts projects, and classes. Sister City Association of Chattanooga is a group of volunteers interested in establishing meaningful and lasting global friendships through cultural, educational, institutional, and commercial exchanges.

Barking Legs would like to thank the Downtown Branch-Chattanooga Public Library and the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga for their continued support of this project—CCT will open at both locations by spring 2023. Next year we will conduct CCT with another Sister City, Hamm, Germany—artist applications can be found here.

Learn more about Cultural Cross Ties on both the Barking Legs Theater website and the Sister City Association of Chattanooga website.