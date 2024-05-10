"Boldly Taking Up Space" Art Exhibit Features Women, Non-Binary Artists

Women and non-binary artists are underrepresented and undervalued in museums, galleries, and auction houses. Their work is essential and deserves to be seen.

ClearStory Arts is proud to present Boldly Taking Up Space: Southeast Scope, an art exhibition that elevates the voices, visions, and expressions of fourteen women and non-binary artists across the southeastern United States.

A shared sense of place and diverse stories are viewed through the lens of their lived experience as women and non-binary people.

Through a linked range of works that include textile, sculpture, photography, and painting, you are invited into the conversation and open space for everyone to celebrate, reframe, and connect.

This exhibition is part of the Taking. Up. Space. Initiative facilitated by Thrive Together Network. Taking Up Space is a grassroots female focused community global art exhibition empowering artists to take up more space and exhibit their art in the Spring.

Featured artists in the show include:

Adriana Ameigh

Alli Bell

Pauline Emilie Bird

Rosie Fitzgerrel

Lindsay Keeling

LeeAnn Love

Jocelyn Mattewes

Jean Gray Mohs

Amy Packer

Jen Palmer

Renee Romero

Jennie Traill Schaeffer

Brittany Sondberg

Karen Spears

The show will open on May 17 between 6 and 8pm, and will be on display until June 1. Come welcome these amazing artists during the opening reception, or book an appointment to come see the show on your own time.

ClearStory Arts is located 1673 S Holtzclaw Ave. Learn more at www.clearstoryarts.com