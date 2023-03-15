Brain Awareness Exhibit Opens At Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University invites the community to visit the Brain Awareness exhibit in the John C. Williams Art Gallery in Brock Hall.

The interactive collection, titled “Opticus Realm: Where Things Are Not What They Seem,” will open on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.

This exhibit celebrates Brain Awareness Week, the global campaign organized by the Dana Foundation to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of brain research.

This exhibit is the result of a partnership between Southern’s School of Visual Art and Design and the Physics and Engineering Department. In 2020, the academic areas teamed up to demonstrate the connection between brain activity and the visual experience, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery show was postponed until this year.

Displays and activities in the gallery help visitors explore and understand the tie between the eyes and the mind. Tools within the exhibit include optical illusions; interactive stations that examine persistence of vision, phantom images, and color perception; and a virtual reality exercise revealing how visual perceptions are different for people with sight disorders.

The exhibit is free and will be open to the public through April 14. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.