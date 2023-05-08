Bruno Poço Solo Photography Exhibition Coming To Townsend Atelier

Townsend Atelier is pleased to host a solo exhibition titled Three of My Neighbors Have Disappeared by local photographer Bruno Poço.

The public is invited to an opening reception on Friday, May 12 from 5:30 - 9 PM.

The show is a photographic exploration of marginalized communities in rural areas around Chattanooga. The exhibition takes a documentary approach to exploring these communities, specifically the people, landscapes, and stories of Sequatchie Valley.

Poço is a Portuguese-South African visual artist based in Chattanooga. He is an MFA candidate at Savannah College of Art and Design and an art and photography teacher at Baylor School.

WHAT: Three of My Neighbors Have Disappeared, works by Bruno Poco

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 5:30-9:00 pm

WHERE: Townsend Atelier, 301 E 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN

COST: open to the public free of charge

