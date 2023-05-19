Chattanooga To Celebrate New Interactive Artwork In East Lake Park

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, along with Public Art Chattanooga, will host a community event in celebration of the newly installed interactive artistic seating in East Lake Park, titled “Dreamy”, May 25th.

Dreamy will feature large swan shaped seating selected by the East Lake Community through public engagement. The neighborhood selected the whimsical design because of the vibrant colors and playful style of the swans that encouraged play and imagination. The interactive artwork is designed by Sebastopol, CA artist team, Wowhaus and is made possible with support of the Lyndhurst Foundation.

WHAT: Installation of the sculpture “Dreamy”.

Installation of the sculpture “Dreamy”. WHEN: Thursday, May 25th from 4:30-7pm

Thursday, May 25th from 4:30-7pm WHERE: 3000 34th St, Chattanooga. (East Lake Park)

Games, food, and giveaways will be available while supplies last during the celebration. Music and entertainment will be provided with a special selection from the Swan Lake Ballet performed by the Pop Up Project. The celebration is free and for all ages.

Public Art Chattanooga (PAC) is housed in Chattanooga Parks and Outdoor’s Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy. Public Art Chattanooga is dedicated to presenting a wide variety of high quality public art - working with the community to enhance the civic environment and enrich the lives of visitors and residents.

Public Art Chattanooga (PAC) oversees all temporary and permanent public art projects on City of Chattanooga property and maintains the city’s public art collection of over 180 works. These collections and programs are supported by both city and private sources.