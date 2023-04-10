Chattanooga’s Premier Visual Art Event, 4 Bridges Arts Festival, Returns April 22-23

An essential part of Chattanooga’s creative capital, the 4 Bridges Arts Festival will return to the First Horizon Pavilion the weekend of April 22-23.

The 4 Bridges Arts Festival has cultivated and inspired an appreciation for the visual arts by bringing in artists from around the country to interact with our local community and display and sell their work.

4BAF is the result of the year-round hard work of The Association for Visual Arts, whose mission is to strengthen and promote the artistic ecosystem of Chattanooga’s visual artists, art enthusiasts and arts-based institutions.

The highly-anticipated 4BAF is a juried art show that attracts visual artists from across the country, and has been ranked in the top 30 fine art festivals in country. The festival showcases the distinctive talents of 145 artists and offer $20,000+ in cash awards.

Each year 4 Bridges Arts Festival debuts with the highly popular annual Preview Party, Friday April 21, from 6 to 10PM. A ticketed social event, the Preview Party is a celebration that opens festival weekend and features select wines, signature cocktails, and gourmet hors d’oeuvres. Tickets available at Eventbrite.

First Horizon, a champion of innovative ideas and the entrepreneurial spirit, is supporting emerging artists as a 2023 sponsor of 4 Bridges Arts Festival. The Emerging Artist Program is designed to nurture and advance the careers of local talent, by providing exhibition space to individuals who have limited experience showing their work at art festival or in galleries. This program supports the burgeoning careers of emerging artists by introducing the community to dynamic, new creative perspectives.

4BAF also features a great line-up of local musicians throughout the festival. All musicians will play on the Pinnacle Bank stage in front of the First Horizon Pavilion.

Saturday Music Line-up

11:30am - 12:30pm - Amber Fults

12:45 - 1:45pm - Maria Jordania

2 - 3pm - Luke Simmons

3:45 - 4:45pm - Gordon Inman Trio

Sunday Music Line-up

11:30am - 12:30pm - Rick Rushing

12:45 - 1:45pm - Choo Choo Chorus

2 - 3pm - Amber Carrington

3:45 - 4:45pm - Via Ferguson

Learn more about 4BAF at avarts.org/about-4baf1