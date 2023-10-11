Civic Arts League Of Chattanooga Celebrates 60 Years Of Supporting Local Artists

The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga is celebrating 60 years of supporting local artists in the Greater Chattanooga and North Georgia area community.

To mark this auspicious occasion and honor the organization's past presidents and founding members, the league is hosting a special art exhibit and public reception on Sunday, October 15th, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the North River Civic Center.

More than 20 current members and several past group presidents will present "Celebration!" The public is invited to browse a wide variety of original works for sale while enjoying a delicious array of sweet and savory refreshments provided by the artists.

In addition, it's possible you'll meet some world famous artists from the past and present or a character from your favorite well-known painting! Attendees are rumored to include Frida Kahlo, Georgia O'Keefe, Andy Warhol and Bob Ross, just to name a few.

You're invited to have a souvenir "photo bomb" photograph taken with the artist or painting subject of your choice! Imagine finding yourself circa 1665 standing next to the "Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Vermeer ... or rubbing elbows with "Whistler's Mother" or Degas' "Little Dancer!"

The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga was founded by a group of artist friends in 1963, in order to provide a place for local artists to gather, enjoy fellowship, paint together, learn from each other and from established artists and guest speakers. Members come from all around the Greater Chattanooga/North Georgia area.

The organization has gone through many metamorphoses over the decades, but its continuing mission has always been to foster friendships and to support this area's local artists, encouraging both beginning and experienced artists to create, to grow, and exhibit their work.

New members are always welcome. To inquire about membership contact Membership Director, Faye Wolfe at (423) 777-1081 or mamwolfe@gmail.com.

The North River Civic Center is located in the office park behind the Northgate Mall Post Office at 1009 Executive Dr. Suite 102 in Hixson.