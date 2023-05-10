ClearStory Arts Issues A Call To Queer Artists For Pride Month Art Show

It is now more important than ever to ensure queer art and expression have space to exist in our society, in our community, and in the South.

ClearStory Arts would like to celebrate who we are and be proud of it, and they’re asking you to join them in this celebration. They are calling for submissions of original art for the upcoming Pride Month Art Show which will open on Friday, June 2, in the main gallery of ClearStory Arts on South Holtzclaw Avenue.

They're asking for anyone who identifies on the queer spectrum to submit artwork to the show. It does not need to be queer-themed artwork! They would like to highlight all LGBTQIA+ voices in our community, regardless of whether or not their work is focused on their identity.

The show will be on display until July 1. It'll be curated by Rik Herrmann, head curator of Wanderlinger Art Gallery and co-owner of the Lobster Bowtie Association.

Interested? Simply click here to apply.

What does it mean to be “queer”?

This text from Planned Parenthood seems to sum it up nicely: “Queer is a word that describes sexual and gender identities other than straight and cisgender. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people may all identify with the word queer. Queer is sometimes used to express that sexuality and gender can be complicated, change over time, and might not fit neatly into either/or identities, like male or female, gay or straight.” source

How will this show benefit the community?

ClearStory will collect 30% of all artwork sold in the Gallery. All profits will go toward the Campaign for Southern Equality.

I am LGBTQIA+, but my artwork does not talk about that.

That’s okay! Being queer does not mean your artwork needs to reflect it, in your own practice or in this show. It does mean we want to celebrate what you have to say, though, so please apply!

I am not LGBTQIA+, but I am an ally and would like to participate.

We are asking all artists to identify in some way on the queer spectrum, so that we may protect the space for these voices. However, we invite you to celebrate this show with us, and ask that instead, you make a donation to the Campaign for Southern Equality!

How much of my artwork can I display?

You may submit up to 10 pieces to be displayed in the show. However, not all artwork may be displayed. If you have particular pieces that you definitely want included, please be sure to specify and we will do our best to fit everyone in.

I am not a visual artist, but I am an artist/creator/maker of some other kind.

Writers, musicians, creators, etc.: we want to talk to you! Reach out directly to hello@clearstoryarts.com if you have ideas.

How long do I have to apply?

Space will largely be first-come-first-serve, so we encourage you to apply as quickly as possible, even if your artwork isn’t finished yet. All artwork must be delivered to the Gallery, fully wired, labeled, and on time, on May 29 between 10am and 12pm.

How long will the show be displayed?

The show will be hung on our walls June 2, 2023 - July 1, 2023. All artwork must be picked up July 1 between 2pm and 6pm. All artwork that sells during the show must remain on the walls until July 1.

The Fine Print