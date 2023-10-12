"Earth Is A Time Machine" Opening This Saturday At Wavelength Space

Earth is a Time Machine, curated by Raquel Mullins, is an eclectic gathering of collage, artist books, poetry, zines, sound, participatory performance, installation, ceramics, sculpture, fiber, drawing, and painting.

The exhibition explores the intricate interplay between artists, their environment, and their perceptions of time and place. Inspired by the myriad ways nature records temporality, it delves into Earth's captivating history, from its ancient origins to the present-day Anthropocene.

Each artist, informed by their regional context, offers a unique lens of interpretation. It's not merely about physical geography; it's about the passage of time through geologic epochs and the silent narratives each landscape carries within.

Beyond the physical and temporal, Earth is a Time Machine underscores the dialogue between artists and their surroundings, spotlighting their engagement with time's imprint on the world around them. Earth is a Time Machine is a playful yet sincere posturing of the artist’s role at the helm of the Time Machine.

This exhibition is free and open to the public during their opening reception on Saturday, October 14th (in person or via an Instagram Live) between 5-8 p.m. and will be available via appointment through November 12.

Featuring works by:

Related Flat File Artists Include

Wavelength Space is located at 854 McCallie Ave, in Chattanooga.