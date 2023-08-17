Eight Months After A Christmas Eve Flood, Area 61 Celebrates Their Reopening This Saturday

After eight months of waiting for Area 61 Gallery’s restoration to begin and end, they are finally in the space and ready to celebrate a fresh start.

The building's fire sprinkler system froze and then burst on Christmas Eve during an unusual 0-degree cold-snap and the water rained down from the 4th floor residential area through three floors and ceilings into the gallery.

Thankfully, after months of restoration, they've been moving art and sculpture into the space for the past two weeks and will be ready to celebrate the reopening of the gallery located at 721 Broad Street just to the left of the historic Tivoli Theatre.

"We appreciate our gallery clients and fans so much," says owner Keeli Crewe. "The outpouring of support and offers to help have kept us strong over these months. We are ready and we can't wait to see your faces again."

In addition to longtime gallery artist favorites, they've added 12 new local artists' work to the gallery space. Most of the artists will be here for the reopening to meet and personally show their work. There is so much new to see and shop.

The grand re-opening celebration takes place between 4-7 pm this Saturday.

Barbara Brogdon & Roxanne Fulkerson – Featured Artists Through October

A few walls in the back of our gallery are dedicated to "Featured Artists" space. When our artists are working on a new body of work, we schedule them as a solo artist or group of artists to be featured for a few months in addition to their regular gallery space.

Brogdon and Fulkerson were originally scheduled to be featured individually for the spring months, but now Area 61 is doubling them up and believe that everyone will love the double-impact that they've delivered.

Barbara loves to travel to our National Parks and draws inspiration from them for her landscape paintings in oil. Roxanne moved into new studio space at the first of the year and her new body of work that emerged from this experience is titled "Paradise".

Gallery hours (after the reopening celebration) are Noon-6 pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday.

For more about Area 61 Gallery, please visit area61gallery.com