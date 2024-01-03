EPB Opens Call For Local Artists To Complete 10th Street Murals

EPB and their partners invite local artists to submit proposals for the fourth and final side of EPB’s community mural project along 10th Street.

This year’s project theme is “The Magic of Unity” and will illustrate the possibilities of change when we work together. The open call ends January 31, 2024.

Important Information about EPB 10th Street Substation Mural Submissions:

January 3, 2024: Call for submissions opens

January 17, 2024: Virtual information session (optional)

January 31, 2024: Call for submissions closes

More information: Contact Vanessa Willis at willisvm@epb.net

Murals will be painted on panels on the fourth side of the EPB 10th Street substation wall parallel to Douglas Heights apartments, featuring nine to 11 sections.

“It is our honor at EPB to highlight the immense talent of our community and share important stories and viewpoints through visual arts,” said EPB Director of Environmental Stewardship and Residential Energy Solutions Elizabeth Hammitt. “Over the past few years, the 10th Street murals have given several talented local artists the opportunity to create their very first mural. It is bittersweet to see the completion of the project this year, which has helped launch some local artists’ careers with the opportunity to create their very first murals.”

For the last three years, local artists have created murals covering the walls of EPB’s 10th Street substation. The project provides a platform for artists to showcase their skills, launch their careers or share their voices with the community, especially among women and minorities who have been represented heavily in the project.

“Over the past three years, ArtsBuild has been a proud partner with EPB on the 10th Street mural project and provided support for the local talented artists who make these murals happen,” said ArtsBuild President James McKissic. “The impact this project has had on the vibrancy of the area and Chattanooga’s public art scene is immeasurable, and we look forward to supporting artists’ next endeavors through our programs and grants.”

Artists must be 18 or older and live or work in the EPB service territory. They are asked to submit at least five images, specifically including samples such as paintings, drawings, printmaking, or graffiti art. Past mural experience is not required. Artists must also write a vision statement and create an initial visual sketch of their concept that aligns with the theme.

An outside group of community stakeholders will select muralists based on their submission’s artistic value, clarity of thought, community reflection and relevance to the theme. Artists will be notified of their selection and first-time muralists will receive support from ArtsBuild if needed. They will also be awarded a supply budget as well as a service fee for their work. For more information about the call for submissions that details the proposal and compensation specifics, please email Vanessa Willis at willisvm@epb.net.

There will be a virtual project information meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 12 to 1 p.m., where artists can learn more about the project and ask questions. Attendance is optional.

EPB engages several community and nonprofit organizations throughout the process, from raising awareness about the open call for artists to serving on the judges’ panel: ArtsBuild, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, City of Chattanooga-Public Art Chattanooga, Association for the Visual Arts, Hunter Museum of American Art, Stove Works, River City Company, Chatt Foundation (formerly the Community Kitchen), Douglas Heights Apartments and numerous MLK district business and stakeholders.