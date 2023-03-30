EPB To Add 10 New Works To Community Mural On 10th Street

EPB’s 10th Street Community Mural will soon feature 10 more local Chattanooga area artists whose work will be displayed on the third side of its 10th Street Substation.

The 2023 mural theme is “Traditions on MLK” and highlights family traditions throughout the years in Downtown Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard area.

An outside group of community stakeholders used an anonymous judging process to select the following 10 artists who live or work in EPB’s service territory based on the submission’s artistic value, community reflection and thematic relevance.

Jonathon Bidwell

Lexi D’Ambrosio

Laura Swift Dahlke

Mason Elmore

Karen Estes

Jerome Foster

Jody Harris

Ann Jackson

Caitlin Maupin

Olivia Reckert

This year, the selected artists will paint new murals on nine panels located in the alley behind Memo’s grill, running parallel to E. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Murals completed over the last two years honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Chattanooga history, and well-known Chattanooga community members on the Foster and E. 10th Streets sides of the building.

“We are honored to provide a platform for local artists to share their talents with the community,” said EPB Director of Residential Energy and Environmental Solutions Elizabeth Hammitt. “We are increasingly thankful for our supportive community partners that provide guidance throughout the entirety of this process, from selecting artists all the way to unveiling their completed works.”

This project would not be possible without the support of community partners such as ArtsBuild, Association of Visual Arts, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, City of Chattanooga’s Public Art Chattanooga, Chattanooga Community Kitchen, Memo’s Grill, River City Company, Stove Works, the Hunter Art Museum, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

“This project has continued to produce meaningful artwork that creates a sense of vibrancy and community in the MLK area,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild. “Supporting EPB’s 10th Street Mural Project has allowed us to be part of the impact of these public art pieces. We are thrilled to see what the artists selected for this year’s mural will create.”

This is the third year of a four-year project. EPB will begin to accept submissions for the fourth and final wall of the substation in late 2023.