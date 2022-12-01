First Friday December At Area 61 Gallery Features Local Sculptor Rick Booth’s “Horse Show”

Area 61 Gallery is hosting guest artist and local sculptor Rick Booth and his latest body of work, “Horse Show” for First Friday December.

“This spectacular series of 'Draft Horses' are all sculpted from white pine, designed and finished in ‘classic Rick style’ with intense detail, wild imagination and a bit of humor,” explains gallery owner Keeli Crewe.

Rick will be in the gallery from 6-8pm during First Friday to show and discuss this series with guests one-on-one. The pieces are available for purchase to add to collections, but will only be available through December 12th.

In addition, each of the gallery’s 20+ local artists have delivered a new piece to be displayed for purchase in the gallery’s back “featured artists” area through the end of the year. There is a diverse selection of styles, mediums and price points including metal & clay sculpture, wearable art and jewelry, oil, acrylic and mixed media paintings, fiber and weavings, woodworks and more.

Area 61 Gallery (and many of Chattanooga’s galleries) hosts monthly First Friday Open House events and opening receptions the 1st Friday of each month. The mission of "First Friday" Chattanooga is to promote and support local artists by providing them a regular outlet to showcase their work. The First Friday night of each month, participating Chattanooga galleries & studios extend operating hours, host art opening receptions & open house events to showcase the local arts culture.

First Friday is a national and global concept with a united goal of connecting the community with the artists on a consistent basis to ensure the arts community thrives and survives. Participating Chattanooga galleries and studios post their events on their social media platforms and on a shared Facebook page: @FirstFridayChattanoogaArts

Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the immediate surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates art as a sustainable career.