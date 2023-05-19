"Fresh Paint" Art Exhibit & Reception At Exum Gallery On Friday, May 26

Got bare walls? Changing your decor? You're in luck!

Fresh off the easels of the talented artists of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga is an exhibit entitled "Fresh Paint!" Stop by the Exum Gallery in downtown Chattanooga and be among the first to see the latest work of some of the Tennessee Valley's favorite local artists.

The public is invited to an opening reception at the gallery on Friday, May 26th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The gallery is located inside St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 305 West 7th Street. The gallery entrance is at the rear of the church just off the parking lot.

These new works range in style from hyper-realism to intriguing abstracts and everything in between. There's something for every budget including oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, and mixed media.

The exhibit will continue through June 30th, during regular gallery hours. The Exum Gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Ring the doorbell and one of the gallery curators will be delighted to welcome you! The church office phone number is (423) 266-8195.

Those wishing to purchase a piece of artwork should contact the artist directly at the phone number found on the label attached to the work. Alternatively, potential purchasers may contact one of the Civic Arts League's Art Directors, Susie Chamlee at (423) 290-5046 and Joyce Jones at (423) 504-8065.

The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga, Inc. is a non-profit organization consisting of artists from the Greater Chattanooga area and North Georgia. The group’s mission is the stimulation of the creative arts and the promotion of its cultural and educational interests in our area. To inquire about membership or to host an exhibit, please contact Vice President Faye Wolfe at (423) 777-1081, or send a message to one of the group's 2 Facebook pages: Civic Arts League Gallery or Civic Arts League, Inc.