Hamilton County School Art Contest To Benefit Humane Educational Society

The Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga partnered with Hamilton County Schools for the annual Art for Animals campaign that encouraged hundreds of students to demonstrate their artistic talents and love for animals in a friendly competition that cross-promotes the importance of animal welfare and art education.

Winning artwork will be featured and auctioned off at the upcoming Faux Fur Fest, the organization’s signature fundraising celebration on May 13, 2023 at the Westin, Chattanooga.

Hundreds of students and teachers from each grade level selected adoptable animals from Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga's website, using a 1970s theme for the art contest. HES staff, volunteers, fosters, and board members voted on the winners from Elementary, Middle, and High School.

Winning Pieces

Nolan Elementary School: Nancy Campbell, 4th grade – Yarn painting of Audrey

Sale Creek Middle School: Olivia Sutherland, 8th grade – Graphite of Bishop

Signal Mountain High School: Collin McIntosh, 11th grade – Mixed media of Hercules

The winning students and their accompanying adult will be invited to attend Faux Fur Fest, and will receive special recognition in the program, and their work of art will be auctioned off to benefit HES. All other artwork will be sold at the event for donations.

"As a retired teacher who loves kids, animals, and art, it gives me great pleasure to see Art for Animals grow each year, and especially to know that increasing numbers of young folks, while they hone their art skills, are simultaneously developing a deeper passion for our shelter animals, helping to set the stage for a kinder future for animals in our community,” said Mary Bowman, HES Lead Education Volunteer.

Faux Fur Fest is a celebration of the life-saving work of HES. Funds raised for the celebration are critical to the thousands of homeless, neglected, lost, injured, and sick animals that depend on HES every year. HES has an unwavering commitment to provide the highest quality of care and veterinary services to each animal that enters the shelter. HES ensures animals in need receive the life-changing second chance they deserve.

To purchase tickets to Faux Fur Fest visit heschatt.org/fauxfurfest