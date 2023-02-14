Hunter Underground Moves Above Ground And Into (Retro) Outer Space This Year

Always a chic and memorable cocktail party and silent art auction, Hunter Underground 2023 (again above ground in the lobby this year) will be a retro-futuristic experience with out-of-this-world art installations, ambient sounds and lights, and a supercool disco afterparty.

If futurism is a type of science, forecasting what may come, then retro-futurism is looking back and recalling what that anticipation was like. Think of how people in the 1920s imagined the world a century on.

Set in a crystal-strewn, futuristic landscape, Underground 2023 invites you into a world where art, fashion and fantasy know no bounds. Be transported to a night of artful surprises set to a galaxy of fashion.

Shouldn’t we be wearing bubble helmets and plastic suits equipped with lights, lasers and other high-tech gadgetry by now? Where IS that future fashion? Back in the 20th century, people attempting to predict the future of fashion imagined that the space age would quickly herald an era of interplanetary travel requiring protective head gear and wearable antennas.

Compared to what they dreamed up, the fashion of 2022 seems kind of boring, doesn’t it? Come dressed in your best retro sci-fi chic for a chance to win best dressed or in that outfit you’ve been saving for something special and get ready to add to your art collection.

The event will be held Friday, March 24 (beginning at 8 p.m.) and proceeds will support the many programs and activities produced by the Hunter each year and help the museum fuel imagination, make connections, and build community.

Head into the future and join the Hunter Museum of American Art for an otherworldly evening featuring a silent auction of local and regional art, a costume contest, and, back by popular demand, the “Art Heist Gallery”.

You can experience the curated silent art auction featuring works from local and regional galleries and the “Art Heist Gallery” where guests who purchase one of the limited number of Art Heist Gallery tickets will enter a darkened space with just a flashlight to select a work of art to take home. There will be three “Heists” throughout the night, with the higher price ticket holders getting earlier access, but all Art Heist Gallery ticket holders will take home a work of art.

With its retro-futuristic theme, Hunter Underground / Above Ground 2023 promises to be an experience you don’t want to miss. Get your tickets now; this event always sells out!