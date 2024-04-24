In-Town Gallery Celebrates 50 Years With A Spring "All Member" Show

This year, the In-Town Gallery arts cooperative is celebrating 50 years as an artist-owned and managed gallery, and they want you to join their celebrations with many exciting events planned during their anniversary year.

Founded by 12 Chattanooga artists in 1974, In-Town Gallery is today one of the oldest co-op art galleries in the United States.

ITG has thrived for half a century by providing a wide range of exceptional art and craft at affordable prices.

In May, Art After Hours features In-Town Gallery’s All Member Show. Each May and November, the artists of ITG present their newest artwork.

Once again, our 32 artists will offer Chattanooga a wide range of new paintings, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, photography, sculpture, printmaking, and fused glass.

The Art After Hours reception is Wednesday, May 1st, 5-8pm.

With a gallery full of intriguing art, visitors often ask, “How do they do that?” Five of their artists will be sharing their techniques during the reception.

See demonstrations by Doug McCoy (mixed media), Dona Barnett (printmaking), and Carolann Haggard (sculpture). Short films will be shown by Sarah Feustle (resin painting) and Roger Harvey (woodworking).

While you’re visiting In-Town Gallery be sure to step over to AVA for the opening reception of “Drawings”, a juried exhibition by AVA members.

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com to learn more.