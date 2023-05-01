In-Town Gallery Celebrates May With Annual All Member Show

Spring is here, a time of renewal and the celebration of life.

It’s also time for In-Town Gallery’s “All Member Show”. Normally, the gallery features the work of one artist each month, but in May everyone gets into the act.

Share the excitement as gallery members present their latest work and join them at their First Friday reception on May 5th from 5 to 8 pm.

They are also welcoming their newest member, Anh Bao Tran-Le. A travel, wildlife, landscape, and portrait photographer, Anh Bao is passionate about conveying a connection to the beauty he finds in the natural world and connecting to the people that he meets throughout his travels. Originally from Atlanta, GA, Anh Bao lived in Colorado and Wisconsin before making Chattanooga his home.

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. They are open 11-6 p.m. (closed Tuesdays) and noon-5pm on Sundays.

Their artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, warm glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com for more information.