In-Town Gallery Opens 2024 With "Blank Canvas: Make Your Mark!"

Charge into the new year and make it yours.

In-Town Gallery will open 2024 with "Blank Canvas: Make Your Mark!", a month-long interactive experience for visitors. A large canvas will be provided on the front wall with various art supplies: stamps, pens, markers, etc. free for visitors to use. People can draw, write, doodle--whatever they want--to express themselves.

We all have something we’d like to say, wish, or dream, and now is the time to share it. Anything that's not rude or hurtful is welcome. Over the course of the month this collaborative work will just grow and grow, becoming whatever it becomes. It’s art for the whole community.

And this January there’s even more going on at ITG.

On Saturday, January 20th, you’ll want to see, “Playing with Fire". Sean Price will give an all-day demonstration, showing how he makes his incredible flame worked glass figures. This fascinating demo involves glasses of different colors worked in their molten state. Price, a long time resident of Hawaii, has mastered a difficult technique and creates sensuous portrayals of natural creatures of astonishing life and delicacy.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com