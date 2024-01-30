In-Town Gallery Teams Up With The Hart Gallery For a Special February Artist Exhibition

This February, In-Town Gallery opens its heart to emerging artists from Hart Gallery! “We (Heart) New Artists” will showcase Anna Mansour, Erica Birch, and Sara Coolidge.

Their work is fresh, spirited, and compelling. As they stand on the threshold of their careers as gallery artists, ITG is excited to present them to a wider audience. The reception is Wednesday, February 7th, 5-8pm--on display thru February 29th.

Artists come from many backgrounds, and each one arrives at his or her personal expression by a different path. Hart Gallery fulfills an important role in the Chattanooga arts and social community by offering a creative home to artists from challenging backgrounds and circumstances. ITG is proud to join with Hart Gallery in a celebration of the work of three of its artists.

Nineteen year old Anna Nasour was born in California, raised in New York, and now proudly calls Chattanooga home. Anna sold her first pieces of art when she was only eight years old! She is interested in anime, and also collects Manga comics and graphic novels whose style influences her lively 3-D figures.

Erica Birch’s paintings are electric with vibrant colors and bold shapes. Her technique is well suited to the fantastic celebratory images she creates. “I have,” she says, “gained the courage to create a new soul journey. I choose to create not just art, but happiness, wholeness, and health.”

A gentle whimsy pervades the art of Sara Coolidge. Using her technique that is both linear and colorful, her birds, flowers, and figures come from a world of magic and delight. Sara has a degree in Early Childhood Education, and is both an artist and author. She co-teaches art on occasion at Mountain Arts Community Center on Signal Mountain.

And this February there’s even more going on at ITG.

On Saturday, February 17th, you’ll want to meet talented pastelist, Linda Coulter, and see her demonstration, “Painting with Pastels". Linda first discovered pastels in a portraits class, and knew she had found her medium. Describing her style as impressionistic realism, she seeks to engage the viewer's emotional imagination, while providing a sense of realism that taps into personal experience.

“Pastel is an amazing medium,” Coulter says, “that uses the same pigments found in oil or watercolors, but uses them in a more pure form, which allows pastel to have intense color.” An associate member of the Pastel Society of America, Linda teaches plein air workshops in Cozumel, Taos, Italy, and Chattanooga.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!