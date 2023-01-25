In-Town Gallery To "Go Red For Women" For The Month Of February With New Exhibition

February means Valentines--and Hearts!

It’s time to show your loved one how much you care and help protect their heart health, too. February kicks off the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” Campaign.

In support of this worthy cause, In-Town Gallery presents the work of three jewelers, Eleanor Goodson, Barbara Murnan and Carol Ott in a show also entitled, “Go Red for Women”. The opening reception on Friday, February 3rd (5-8 pm), will feature the music of guitarist Adam Stone. “Go Red for Women'' runs through February 28th.

In support of the American Heart Association, In-Town Gallery will donate 10% of the show’s sales to the AHA and will collect donations throughout the month of February. The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, “Go Red for Women” is designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

The distinctive jewelry of Eleanor Goodson, Barbara Murnan and Carol Ott, is the perfect way to say ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day!

Goodson creates 22K gold, pure silver, or electrum chains following the ancient Etruscan style, and her necklace designs are created by combining semi-precious stones, pearls, gold or silver beads in combinations that are both distinctive and original.

Murnan is a passionate metalsmith working with sterling silver, copper, agates and minerals, to which she adds the element of fire, producing hand forged free-form designs of simplicity and strength.

Ott, a jewelry artist for over twenty years, finds all beading techniques enjoyable but “free style” is her favorite. “I don’t enjoy making the same thing twice so abstract beading is very appealing. It gets my creative juices flowing as I sort through the infinite variety of beads, their colors, finishes, shapes and sizes.”

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. They are open 11-5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays) and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Their artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography.

Visit www.intowngallery.com to learn more.