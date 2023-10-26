In-Town Gallery To Present Their 49th All Member Holiday Show In November

Wednesday is the new Friday at In-Town Gallery as they invite art lovers around town to join them for their 49th All Member Holiday Show on Wednesday, November 8th.

Expect lots of ornaments and gift items priced from $15-75. All new artwork from members lights up the walls offering Chattanooga the creative excellence it expects from ITG. Share the excitement as they kick off the holiday season (and after your In-Town visit, be sure to stop by AVA’s new salon show next door featuring the artwork of AVA members).

And there’s more to this busy November at In-Town Gallery.

On Saturday, November 4th and again on Wednesday, November 8th, Sean Price will be giving demonstrations, showing how he makes his incredible flameworked glass figures. Price, a long-time resident of Hawaii, creates sensuous portrayals of fish and other marine creatures using the medium of molten glass.

In-Town Gallery joins in the Northshore Holiday Celebrations beginning, Thursday November 16th through Sunday, November 19th. Special shopping promotions and activities abound. Come see all that In-Town Gallery and the Northshore merchants have to offer.

ITG is also proud to welcome new members Linda Coulter and Candice Stuart as well as returning artists Robin Howe, Nadine Koski, and Margaret Park.

Linda Coulter and Candice Stuart are both pastelists who enjoy interpreting the natural world.

Coulter majored in fashion illustration in college. She later worked with architects and designers, developing her strong sense of perspective, which reveals itself in her landscapes. She is now an associate member of the Pastel Society of America. Linda’s art focuses on land and seascapes, with the occasional still life thrown in just to make things interesting.

“My style,” she says, “is impressionistic realism--impressionism to spark the viewer's imagination and realism so they recall similar moments in their own lives.”

Candice Stuart, whose father was a painter, received her BFA from Santa Barbara Art Institute. An admittedly eclectic artist, Stuart has worked with mixed media, glass, and natural materials. At present, she devotes herself to pastel.

“I have been exploring the world of orchid species,” she says. “They are intensely sensual while at the same time they can be perceived as archangels of the plant world. My oversized images stand as spiritual sign posts, which I hope impress the viewer with their presence.”

Showcasing the creativity of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.