Jacqueline Green, Linda Kerlin, Anna Marie Pavlik To Be Featured At River Gallery

River Gallery in the Bluff View District welcomes in the new year with a new exhibit featuring the works of Jacqueline Green, Linda Kerlin, and Anna Marie Pavlik.

An opening reception of the new featured exhibit will be held on Friday, January 6th, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm with all three exhibiting artists will be in attendance. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.

Jacqueline has been a maker since she was five years old when her mother sat her down to teach her how to sew on an embroidery hoop. What she did not learn from her mother, she learned from books, teaching herself how to create her handmade pine-needle baskets.

Jacqueline creates her baskets from the ground up. She grows her own pine trees, harvests the needles, washes, dries, and dyes them before sewing them into a variety of designs.

Linda is a self-taught artist who expresses a uniqueness of invention and reinvention by her use of multi-layered surfaces and colors.

"I attempt intuitive expression through emotion and movement of space," Kerlin explains. "I utilize a creative process captivating individualism with unique style and spiritual reflection. I paint recognizable forms relying on memories and reflect on the process by fracturing the pieces into abstraction, contemporary pieces."

Growing concern for the survival of natural areas and the need to understand the relationship of people to their environment has drawn Anna Marie Pavlik to nature-related themes.

She explores preserved areas with a camera and researches the history, ecosystem, and special circumstances which make these locations significant.

Anna Marie's artistic goal is to find a visual way to effectively communicate the emotional concern, value, and unique qualities of each natural area.

River Gallery is located in the Bluff View Arts District at 400 East Second Street. For more information, please visit river-gallery.com