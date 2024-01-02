Jewish Cultural Center Presents Vessel And A Coffeehouse For the Arts

Vessel, featuring the work of 25 local and nationally known artists, is on view at the Jewish Cultural Center from January 8 to February 23 with a Coffeehouse style reception on Saturday, January 13 from 7-9 pm.

There is no cost to attend the exhibition or the Coffeehouse, although donations are always appreciated. The Jewish Cultural Center is located at 5461 North Terrace Road. Gallery hours are 9:00 am to 4:00 pm weekdays or by appointment. The gallery will be closed for Jewish and Federal holidays

The exhibit, Vessels, showcases many kinds of vessels. There are ships, bowls, vases, blood vessels, buildings, books and much more. Many of the pieces highlight non-typical vessels. One piece describes local cemeteries as a vessel while another sees the human body as a vessel.

The Coffeehouse reception for the artists will include live music, stand-up comedy, a bit of storytelling, reflecting on the 1960s and early 1970s venues for the then current arts and culture. In addition to the performing arts, coffeehouses were a place to share ideas on contemporary subjects.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.