May The 4th Be Part Of Your Creative Fun At We Make At Coolidge Park

Art 120, a renowned organization dedicated to fostering artistic talent and creative expression in the community, is thrilled to announce the return of their much-anticipated event, We Make.

Set to take place Saturday, May 4 from 11am to 4pm overlooking the Tennessee River on the Chattanooga Green, this event promises to be a celebration of creativity and a showcase of student artistic talent in Hamilton County.

We Make 2024 is not just an event; it is a testament to Chattanooga's rich creative spirit. Designed to bring together art enthusiasts, students, and the community at large, the event will feature a myriad of activities that aim to engage, inspire, and entertain. From captivating student performances to awe-inspiring visual art exhibits, and from skilled craftspeople to delectable international cuisine, We Make offers a feast for all the senses.

One of the key highlights of We Make is the emphasis on showcasing Hamilton County's young talents. With a total pool of over $1600 in cash awards, the event recognizes and rewards student ingenuity and creativity in various categories. From 2D and 3D art to live performances, UpCycle fashion, and the coveted Golden Gnome award which includes a $500 cash prize for the winning wheeled contraption created by a school or student in Hamilton County, We Make is an event designed to celebrate and nurture the next generation of artistic visionaries.

“As Albert Einstein said, ‘Intelligence is creativity having fun’ and we are delighted to provide a platform for students to showcase their brilliance," said Kate Warren, executive director for Art 120. "Chattanooga is a city teeming with artistic energy, and this event is our way of celebrating and supporting the incredible pool of talent that exists throughout our community. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of art, culture, and creativity."

In addition to the array of artistic displays and performances, We Make 2024 will also feature whimsical art cars, engaging activities for all ages, and opportunities for attendees to connect with local artists and craftspeople. Whether you are a seasoned art enthusiast or someone looking for a free and fun family event in Chattanooga, We Make 2024 promises something for everyone.

As a community-driven organization, Art 120 is dedicated to promoting the arts as a means of self-expression, cultural enrichment, and community engagement. Through initiatives like We Make, the organization seeks to create inclusive spaces where creativity can flourish, and artistic talent can be nurtured and celebrated.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with creativity, fun, and even a unique gift for Mom at We Make 2024. Mark your calendars for May 4, 2024, and join us in celebrating the diverse artistic talents that call Hamilton County home.

For more information about We Make 2024, registration information, and updates on the event, please visit the Art 120 website at www.art120.org. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of a celebration of creativity and talent in Chattanooga.