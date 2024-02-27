Meet Jet Smith During Area 61 Gallery's First Friday Exhibition In March

Don’t miss the last month of Featured Artist, Jet Smith’s Area 61 Gallery show.

Jet will be on site during First Friday, March 1st, from 6-8 pm to provide insights about his pieces, discuss his process or maybe even collaborate with you to initiate a commission. Several pieces from this show have been re-homed with art-loving families, but he’s busy creating more.

The monthly First Friday open house event is an opportunity to mix and mingle with our gallery local artists (if in town, some travel for art shows and festivals). It’s also become a social event to catch up with friends within our local art-loving community.

Save the First Friday date for each month on your calendar and drop in between 6-8 pm to see what’s new. If you can’t make First Friday, their regular gallery hours are 12-6 pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Melissa Gates Art – Spring Studio Sale

If you have been considering one of wildlife and nature artist, Melissa Gates’ pieces, now is the time to make the purchase. She is offering a 20% discount on all of her pieces through the month of March.

Melissa is preparing for ankle replacement surgery this summer and wants to have her studio organized and ready so she can be productive during her recovery. She is also hoping the discount will be the incentive to increase her sales and pad her co-insurance fund.

Stop by the gallery to see what she has that fits your space and taste. You’ll never tire of an original that channels your spirit animal, and her trees will elevate any environment.

Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street, Suite 100 (black awning left of the Tivoli Theatre). Learn more online at area61gallery.com