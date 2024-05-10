Mother's Day Weekend Jewelry & Fashion Pop-Up At Area 61 Gallery Saturday

In the mood for something EXTRA this Mother's Day weekend? Christina Glidden of "Jewelry by Christina" is hosting a pop-up show at Area 61 Gallery featuring her spring jewelry collection.

Her unique statement pieces will be on display for purchase from 1-3 pm and are guaranteed to elevate your spring and summer wardrobes.

In addition, Chery Jordan of @ChicCheryJ and Va-Va Vintage is presenting her latest clothing collection in collaboration with Kandyce Hudson of InKandycence Sewing Designs in an informal fashion show from 2-4 pm

Longtime Area 61 Gallery fans will remember Christina's bold, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces from their original gallery space on Main Street. When the gallery relocated, she paused her successful jewelry business to dedicate more time to her son and daughter's secondary education life milestones and her Mother's health needs.

"I wanted to add new raw materials to my collection, and I discovered some vintage German acrylic flower beads (circa 1950’s or 60’s)," she said as she reopened her studio last year. "As I started puzzling the pieces together, I became more excited about the possible flower combinations. I also found wonderful acrylic cicada pendants, and the timing couldn't be more perfect with this year's cicada cycle and reemergence. This floral and organic collection is an ode to spring, renewal and fresh starts".

Chery Jordan, a certified fashion show producer and celebrity stylist, relocated to Chattanooga from New York city during the pandemic with her husband, a native-Chattanoogan. Since then, Chery has immersed herself in Chattanooga's art and design culture.

Her influence has been welcomed by the Chattanooga Fashion Expo, curated by The Hunter Museum of American Art, sourced for educational programming at The Chattery, as well as boutique and nonprofit events throughout the city. Her ever-changing collection of power pieces, staples and accessories has been a part at every stylish event and trendy pop-up that has a fashion component.

A natural connector, Chery's informal fashion show will incorporate spring pieces designed and sewn by Kandyce Hudson of "InKandycence (pronounced incandescence) Sewing Design Studio" as well as her own "Mash-up" collection of new and vintage.

All the EXTRA for Mother's Day starts at 1 pm Saturday at Area 61 Gallery with Christina's jewelry show. Chery's models will start circulating throughout the gallery space at 2 pm.

This isn't a seated runway show, so stop-in when you can. Chery and Kandyce's clothing collections will be available for browsing and purchase until 4 pm.

Area 61 Gallery represents thirty local artists offering a place to show and sell in their hometown between art festivals and shows nationwide and is located at 721 Broad Street, Suite 100 (black awning left of the Tivoli Theatre).

Regular gallery hours are Thursday through Monday 12 noon to 6 pm. Learn more online at area61gallery.com