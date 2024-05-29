Nathanael Flink Brings "Catch My Drift” Hybrid Exhibition To Wavelength Space

Wavelength Space is thrilled to announce the opening of a solo exhibition by St. Paul based artist, Nathanael Flink, titled "Catch My Drift”.

This hybrid exhibition will feature a special selection of large paintings available via an online-exclusive viewing room, while an ample selection of smaller works will be present in Chattanooga at Wavelength Space.

Nathanael Flink is a Minnesota-based artist with a BFA from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. He is known for his innovative use of found materials, fabrics, and recycled bolts of cloth, originating often from furniture, creating dynamic and thought-provoking surfaces.

These artworks are characterized by bright thread collaged amalgamations, combining various fiber materials such as yarn, burlap, canvas, and drop cloths.

Flink’s work is a profound reaction to the contrasts of American commercialism, throwaway culture, and urban living. His assemblages subtly challenge societal expectations, while also revealing intimate narratives and personal memories.

Through the lens of domestic experience, Flink’s art evokes visceral elements of hue and contrast, suggesting vulnerability and nostalgia. His search for unobvious emotive movements brings forth a searing, melancholic, or brash analogy to life situations, making his work deeply relatable and introspective.

"Catch My Drift" promises to be a compelling exhibition, showcasing the artist’s ability to conjure unexpected visual occurrences through the stitching together of shape, color, and dyed surfaces. Flink’s aesthetic vocabulary, as he quotes Jean-Luc Marion, seeks to "let burst into the scene much more than what one desires or wills," creating a profound and saturated experience for viewers.

Nathanael Flink’s work has been recognized with prestigious awards, including the Minnesota State Arts Board Fellowship and the Knight Foundation Arts Challenge Grant. His exhibitions span nationally in New York, California, Vermont, and Wisconsin, with solo exhibitions in South Korea and Minnesota. His art is held in private collections across North America and Asia.

Join us at Wavelength Space on May 31st to experience the intricate and emotive textile assemblages of Nathanael Flink. The opening reception will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM. .

