New Art Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport Features Local And Regional Artists

CHA ART SPACE has debuted a new juried show titled “EMERGENCE”.

The installation, which features the work of 15 local and regional artists, marks the sixth installment to the project since it launched in July 2021. CHA ART SPACE is a modular exhibit space currently residing in the ticketing area of the Chattanooga Airport and curated by local artist Carrie Pendergrass.

“As we emerge from winter into spring, this exhibit brings a fresh new visual experience for travelers and visitors,” said Pendergrass. “The word emergence can be used to refer to something that already exists and is only now able to be seen, revealed or experienced, or it can refer to something that is happening for the first time that might not even be visible.”

“EMERGENCE” features a variety of interpretations to the theme with imagery ranging from nature to social issues to abstraction. All displayed artwork is available for purchase. The proceeds will benefit the artists, the continued operation of CHA ART SPACE and free public art exhibits in the future.

The “EMERGENCE” artists include Brooke Brown, Aubrey Charnell, Amber Droste, Darcie Denton, Georganna Greene, Lupina Haney, Clay Hardwick, Carol Hobbs, Faye Ives, Alexa Lett, Heath Montgomery, Andy Ramirez, Kristina Sanchez-Mills, Rick Sanders and Rylan Thompson.

The exhibit is available to view now through June 2023. For more information, please visit www.sewntothesea.com/cha-art-space or follow along on social media: @cha_art_space and @sewntothesea on Instagram.